Crypto Industry Needs More FTC, Less SEC

Crypto is no stranger to these problems – not because its business leaders are any more or less inclined to behave badly, but because, as in other industries, the biggest players are able to exploit their dominance. Where it differs from other industries is that crypto’s core foundations are built on resisting these centralizing tendencies, fostering perpetual tension between the ideal of decentralization and the reality of a tendency toward centralization. Hence the endless debates over cross-chain interoperability, trademarks, and the restrictions that some marketplaces impose on the resale of non-fungible tokens on competing platforms.