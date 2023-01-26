You Want Crypto Regulation? I’ll Give You Crypto Regulation

From the Mt. Gox debacle nearly a decade ago to FTX’s collapse last year, a lesson that crypto users keep learning over and over again is captured by the alliterative slogan, “not your keys, not your coins.” Bitcoin and its descendants and copycats are digital bearer assets, more akin to physical coins, banknotes or gold bars than to the digital money in a bank account. Once crypto is gone, it’s gone. If you hand it to a third party to hold it for you, you are trusting it to A) not get hacked and lose the funds, B) not misuse or abscond with the funds and C) give your crypto back when you ask for it.