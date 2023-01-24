A 5-Pronged Approach to Sensible Crypto Regulation After FTX

We're going to get through this period. FTX isn’t the first exchange to run into trouble. It’s just the biggest. We could compartmentalize it as one guy who was a charlatan and go back to business as usual – but if we do that, we're just setting the industry up for the next failure. Instead, if we use this opportunity to take a few simple steps in the direction we all know we need to go in order to thrive, we’ll come out better and stronger.