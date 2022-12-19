How Institutional Investors Are Handling the Crypto Crash

Now, traditional investors are retreating from crypto and licking their wounds. Major investors in FTX such as asset manager BlackRock, which participated in the exchange’s meme-laden $420.69 million funding round, got sorely burned – as did the Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan fund, which has written off its $95 million investment in FTX. Crypto-friendly hedge funds are limiting their exposure, too. A June 2022 survey (pre-FTX) from PWC on crypto hedge funds found that while hedge funds increased their assets under management by 8% on the year to $4.1 billion, they reduced their exposure to the market. Over half invested less than 1% of their holdings in crypto.