23 Blockchain Predictions for 2023

The only creditors made whole during the disasters of 2022 were Ethereum-based smart contracts, like those on Aave, where Celsius and Alameda Research repaid their loans to access collateral they posted to borrow dollars. Smart contracts didn’t need to retain Kirkland & Ellis or John Ray III for their reorganization, there was no negotiation and the technology worked transparently without fail as intended. The macro consequence of all this for 2023 will be a greater understanding – by individuals, financial institutions, investors, and regulators – of the difference between CeFi and DeFi. The former is where transactions are subjectively intermediated by humans who are able to improperly tamper with the database. The latter are where transactions are trustlessly and objectively intermediated by math and computer science without manipulation.