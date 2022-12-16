The Best Bitcoin Lightning Payment Solutions

BTCPay is a storied, non-custodial option that’s popular among crypto enthusiasts. The software code is free and open source and can be deployed through a variety of methods including a cloud or a local server. For example, one can install it with one click onto an Umbrel Lightning node running on a Raspberry Pi microcomputer. Such a server would be able to host a number of businesses (nearby shops and restaurants) all connecting to it via local Wi-Fi or cloud DNS. All of them, however, would need to trust the owner of the server. For users who do not want to set up and manage their own Lightning node there are cloud services like Voltage that allow renting for $10 per month. However, in this case the solution becomes custodial.