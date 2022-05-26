5 Principles to Guide Design in the Metaverse

For example, when creating concepts for a concert, we stop and think about big moments that generate excitement in the real world. Think about that feeling you get when the jumbotron shows you in the audience, even for a moment. We could recreate that digitally, but why stop there? Why not transport the audience members onto the stage to join the artist, see how they are playing their instruments, or even join them by showing off your dance moves? Instead of changing the visuals or setting pieces on a stage, we can transport the audience to an entirely new world, where the laws of gravity are upended, creating surprise and delight. It’s not enough to just recreate reality, we must utilize the full potential of the metaverse to create a truly unique moment.