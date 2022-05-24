Living as NFTs in the Metaverse

In some sense, the hyperreal isn’t just a goal but potentially a necessary end state of the metaverse. Scaling immersive digital experiences to billions of people will only be possible when content creation is automated with artificial intelligence (AI). Hyperreality happens when we interact with photo-realistic digital content that looks exactly like real life – it is so immersive that the distinction between "real" and "digital" is less important than the experience itself. In this way, hyperreality is an extension of reality not just a lower resolution "digital version."