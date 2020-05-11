This year’s Consensus conference knows no bounds – literally, as we’ve taken up the challenge to go fully virtual while retaining the high caliber of engagement in the program and with communities that our attendees have come to know and expect over the years.

For Consensus: Distributed, the team here at CoinDesk has completely revamped our traditional conference format to bring our 13,000+ attendees five days of virtual programming, from high-level panels with policy and industry thought leaders to overviews of understanding crypto markets and in-depth Foundations workshops to connect with protocol communities like Ethereum, Hyperledger and Blockstream. That’s on top of the many opportunities to network in happy hours as well as private meetings.

If the 100+ sessions seem overwhelming, here are some simple tips to help you navigate the experience.

Our mainstage event is reflected on CoinDesk TV – over 24 hours of top-caliber live programming featuring leading figures in policy, investment, development and entrepreneurship.

All that programming will be streaming live on CoinDesk.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Live and in Brella, our virtual conferencing platform, from Monday, May 11, at 8:30 a.m. ET to Tuesday, May 12, at 9 a.m. ET.

That’s just the beginning – there are multiple tracks of simultaneous programming happening inside Brella. In Brella, you’ll be able to watch streams of sessions in Markets, Foundations, Unlocked and other deep-dive workshops, as well as highly interactive AMAs with many of our CoinDesk TV guests.

You’ll also be able to browse the entire agenda, bookmark sessions and build your own schedule.

To access the deeper tracks of the Consensus: Distributed conference, you'll just need to register. (If you’re already registered, click the same link, or go straight to Brella.) Create an account through Gmail, LinkedIn, Facebook or Brella, or set one up manually. Your profile will be the way you match and network with others – as soon as you're set up, you’ll be directed to a dashboard showing other registrants.

Consensus: Distributed is a fully virtual, completely free conference May 11-15, 2020. Register here.