Blockchain startup Conflux has announced its Conflux Ecosystem Grants Program, paid in the blockchain’s native CFX token, for building out the Conflux ecosystem, according to a release from the firm. 

  • As reported by CoinDesk, Conflux is a Chinese state-backed blockchain platform for decentralized applications (dapps).
  • Grants will be paid in the platform's native token, CFX, in values up to $15,000 and $50,000 for both projects and firms respectively. 
  • Tier 1 grants are designed to fund approved developers “creating tooling, interoperability bridges, oracle infrastructure, and other vital ecosystem components.”
  • Tier 2 grants will be distributed to companies willing to commit to building on the Conflux blockchain that have already demonstrated a measure of product-market fit. 
  • The grant fund was released in concert with the launch of Conflux’s phase two-of-three network rollout.
  • Applications opened Monday.

