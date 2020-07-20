Blockchain startup Conflux has announced its Conflux Ecosystem Grants Program, paid in the blockchain’s native CFX token, for building out the Conflux ecosystem, according to a release from the firm.
- As reported by CoinDesk, Conflux is a Chinese state-backed blockchain platform for decentralized applications (dapps).
- Grants will be paid in the platform's native token, CFX, in values up to $15,000 and $50,000 for both projects and firms respectively.
- Tier 1 grants are designed to fund approved developers “creating tooling, interoperability bridges, oracle infrastructure, and other vital ecosystem components.”
- Tier 2 grants will be distributed to companies willing to commit to building on the Conflux blockchain that have already demonstrated a measure of product-market fit.
- The grant fund was released in concert with the launch of Conflux’s phase two-of-three network rollout.
- Applications opened Monday.
