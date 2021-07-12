Compute North, which operates locations that host bitcoin mining, plans to expand its capacity by 1.2 gigawatts, its CEO said in an interview, The Block reported Monday.
- CEO Dave Perrill said it could take until third-quarter 2022 for bitcoin mining capacity to recover from the recent crackdown in China.
- Compute North has five sites under construction, he said. He did not say where these are.
- Compute North's colocation service entails providing a data center to host mining equipment. The Minnesota-headquartered firm currently operates three such facilities, in Texas, Nebraska and South Dakota.
