DESK Upgrade on CoinDesk’s Website Offers Tokenized Reader Experience

While some social token models aspire to deliver financial gain to their holders, DESK is different. We have no plans to monetize DESK. DESK does not have a limited supply, making it inflationary by design. In fact, buying, listing or selling DESK on decentralized exchanges is against our Terms of Service to protect users from treating DESK as an investment product. DESK is not a money-making opportunity, and the tokenomics almost guarantee attempts to monetize the token will end in a net loss.