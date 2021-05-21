Commerzbank joined with chemical firms Evonik and BASF to test the use of blockchain and programmable money in managing supply chains between two companies.
- Payments were made in a fully automated and digital manner using programmable digital euros based on e-money using Commerzbank’s blockchain platform, the German bank said Friday.
- The two German chemical companies transmitted data to Commerzbank, which generated a “complete and tamper-proof depiction” of the business processes, with smart contracts validating the transaction.
- Following the pilot, the firms agreed to expand the project to other supply-chain partners in the coming months.
- Commerzbank announced in July 2017 it was looking at blockchain technology as a means of digitizing supply chains.
- BASF’s involvement with blockchain also goes back to 2017, when it revealed it was investigating the potential in tracking the shipment of goods.
