Commerzbank joined with chemical firms Evonik and BASF to test the use of blockchain and programmable money in managing supply chains between two companies.

  • Payments were made in a fully automated and digital manner using programmable digital euros based on e-money using Commerzbank’s blockchain platform, the German bank said Friday.
  • The two German chemical companies transmitted data to Commerzbank, which generated a “complete and tamper-proof depiction” of the business processes, with smart contracts validating the transaction.
  • Following the pilot, the firms agreed to expand the project to other supply-chain partners in the coming months.
  • Commerzbank announced in July 2017 it was looking at blockchain technology as a means of digitizing supply chains.
  • BASF’s involvement with blockchain also goes back to 2017, when it revealed it was investigating the potential in tracking the shipment of goods.

