Will the future of currency be led by the U.S., China, Bitcoin, or some combination we can barely imagine today?
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This week’s Long Reads Sunday is a reading of “The Currency Cold War: Four Scenarios” by Jeff Wilsner – part of CoinDesk’s Internet 2030 series.
In it, Wilsner talks to experts about four scenarios:
- A multi-currency scenario, where exchange is abstracted away via digital wallets
- A China-led scenario
- A U.S.-led scenario
- A bitcoin/non-state currency-led scenario
In addition to reading, NLW gives his take on which scenario is most likely.
