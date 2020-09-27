Will the future of currency be led by the U.S., China, Bitcoin, or some combination we can barely imagine today?

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

This week’s Long Reads Sunday is a reading of “The Currency Cold War: Four Scenarios” by Jeff Wilsner – part of CoinDesk’s Internet 2030 series.

In it, Wilsner talks to experts about four scenarios:

A multi-currency scenario, where exchange is abstracted away via digital wallets

A China-led scenario

A U.S.-led scenario

A bitcoin/non-state currency-led scenario