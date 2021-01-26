A pair of foreign government websites joined a growing cadre of online forums supporting Bitcoin’s founding document.
- Prompted by tweets from former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, recently created links to the Bitcoin white paper hosted on Estonian and Colombian government sites have been shared to Twitter.
- Representative Patrick McHenry, ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, also hosted a copy of the white paper on his official congressional government webpage.
- Publicly hosting digital copies of the white paper has become a community response to legal threats of alleged copyright violations filed by nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright against the nonprofits Bitcoin.org and Bitcoincore.org, which have long hosted the document.
- Since 2018, a copy of Satoshi Nakamoto's white paper has also been tucked away on the U.S. Sentencing Commission's website.
Update (Jan. 26, 22:54 UTC): Rep. McHenry added to second bullet.
Disclosure
