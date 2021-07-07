Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi’s Eco Chain (HECO) has added a bevy of new validators to its network in a bid to improve stability and decentralization.
- Eleven blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects have elected to run validating nodes for HECO's mainnet, according to a press release on Wednesday.
- Animoca Brands and CoinMarketCap have elected to sign on as validators as have DeFi projects Lightnet and CoinWind.
- Staking-as-a-service platform Allnodes, blockchain firm Hashed, multi-chain wallet Coin98, trading firm Alphanonce, Signum Capital and Legend also signed on.
- Nodes are electronic devices operating software. They are distributed across a particular network, performing a number of tasks including communicating and transferring information about transactions and new blocks.
- "Nodes play a crucial role in the long-term success of a public blockchain network," said HECO's chief, Leo Su.
- HECO is Huobi's answer to Binance's Smart Chain (BSC), having launched three months after BSC went live.
- Since the chain’s mainnet launch in December 2020, over 200 projects have deployed on HECO with $6 billion in total value locked, according to public data.
- Huobi's chain currently touts the ability to process over 500 transactions per second with fees averaging around $0.001, and utilizes the native Huobi Token (HT).
