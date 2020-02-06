Cryptocurrency ATM startup CoinFlip now allows customers to purchase Stellar Lumens (XLM) from its network of machines, according to co-founder and CEO Daniel Polotsky.

The listing increases XLM’s availability in brick-and-mortar stores, Polotsky said. CoinFlip operates about 450 ATMs in gas stations and convenience stores across the United States, allowing customers to buy a variety of cryptocurrencies with credit cards.

It also runs 40 two-way ATM locations where users can sell their crypto for hard cash USD.

CoinFlip ATMs already offer customers access to bitcoin (BTC), litecoin (LTC), ether (ETH), dash (DASH), komodo (KMD), chainlink (LINK) and tron (TRX). Polotsky said XLM’s high daily liquidity and market prominence – plus his customers’ requests – prompted him to list the token.

CoinFlip plans to continue adding coins as it rapidly expands its own ATM network, which already has clearance to run in over 40 states, according to Polotsky.

“We’re trying to push out 20 [ATMs] a week,” he said.

