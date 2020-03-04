As we all look ahead to Consensus 2020 and Blockchain Week NYC, we wanted to share the following updates with you regarding the recent spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As of today, CoinDesk is moving forward as planned with Consensus 2020 and Blockchain Week NYC, but we will be monitoring the situation on a daily basis between now and May 8.

We have over 60 speakers confirmed in our great lineup, including Kevin Werbach from the Wharton School, the influential economist Carlota Perez and Chris Burniske from Placeholder. There are 90+ companies that have already signed on to sponsor the event, including 10 for the fifth consecutive year. Attendee registration is on pace with last year.

Nevertheless, we understand there are concerns regarding coronavirus and its impact on Blockchain Week NYC. We are closely monitoring what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local and state government agencies, and other health organizations are saying regarding the spread of COVID-19. We continue to work closely with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and all of our partners in Blockchain Week NYC to ensure attendees are safe.

With that, we are instituting the following policy: If Consensus is cancelled due to guidance from health organizations and local/federal governments, attendees will receive a full refund on their ticket purchase within 60 days of CoinDesk making the announcement to cancel. Further, if an attendee is unable to attend because his or her home country is barred from traveling to the United States, we will also issue a full refund within 60 days.

We’re excited to have all of you join us at Consensus from May 11-13 and the Blockchain Week NYC events taking place from May 8-15. We’ve planned an industry-leading agenda, and the quality of attendees who have already registered will make for worthwhile networking opportunities. Register today for a worry-free ticket to the most important event of the year.

If there are any questions, please direct them to:

Our primary concern is for the safety of all attendees! We will continue to provide timely updates regarding Consensus and Blockchain Week NYC in this blog post and on the Consensus 2020 homepage.

Thanks, and see you in May!

