Memes and internet mobs are paralyzing Wall Street and traditional financial markets.

Social unrest and geopolitical tensions are rising.

Changes in global leadership and a foggy outlook for tech and business regulations are causing uncertainty.

World economies are still locking down as a devastating global pandemic rages on.

Meanwhile, the prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are skyrocketing.

With this backdrop, I can’t think of a better time or purpose to launch CoinDesk TV.

When I joined CoinDesk in late 2019 with the mission of creating video programming comparable to TV news that would provide smart and insightful coverage of the cryptocurrency space and the digital revolution happening in global finance, the world was a very different place.

Our plan was to produce compelling live news programming and build a new studio to coincide with our flagship event, Consensus, which was scheduled for May 2020. Then, as COVID-19 shut down in-person events everywhere, everything changed.

Every team at CoinDesk helped turn Consensus into the best virtual event possible. We incorporated TV-inspired programming, with 24 straight hours of livestreamed shows with guests and hosts in locales ranging from New York to South Korea to the U.K. and Spain. Consensus: Distributed attracted about 23,000 registrants across five days, triple the number who had attended our annual event in Manhattan. Pivoting from daily live programming to a virtual event was not the beginning we anticipated for CoinDesk TV, but it proved to be an early test of our mettle and indicative of the long-term potential for our digital video products.

The successful launch last year of the CoinDesk Podcast Network – which now has seven shows and is ranked among the top 10 of all time on Apple Podcasts’ U.S. Business News list – exemplifies our vision to reach audiences across multiple platforms. Expanding to the visual medium is the next logical step. We’re excited to bring news and analysis about global cryptocurrency markets and blockchain technology, as well as many other adjacent stories, to life in a new way.

Despite the challenges of today’s environment, we’ve been building a reimagined CoinDesk TV that is bold and ambitious. Starting today, CoinDesk TV is rolling out three daily and three weekly shows with a lean team of 11, focused on delivering high-quality production and booking top-notch guests. Plus, we’ll be showcasing the deep bench of incredible talent in CoinDesk’s global team of reporters, editors, analysts and researchers.

True to CoinDesk’s reputation as the most trusted and influential media voice in this space, our goal is to make crypto and blockchain more understandable, informative and fun to everyone – from our loyal crypto stakeholders to individuals and financial professionals who are new to this space.

The restrictions of the pandemic increase the challenges. With guests and hosts scattered remotely, a COVID-era TV setup is much different from studio-based programs where people come in for face-to-face interviews that usually generate the most news and information. Meanwhile, we had several stops and starts in studio construction with material and building delays for various reasons, including staffing and supply chain hurdles.

With challenge, however, comes opportunity, and the global experiences of 2020 spurred our creativity. The downtime between bottlenecks allowed us to think about designing our control room with remote capabilities to produce shows using cloud-based technology. And for breaking news stories, we will be better prepared to provide coverage from anywhere in the world.

The COVID-19 environment has also created opportunities to connect with speakers far beyond New York City, and inspired us to think big about the audiences we aim to reach. Our diverse lineup caters to global investors, crypto enthusiasts and newcomers, and covers what investors need to know and what’s piquing the interest of the mainstream.

We view CoinDesk TV as an opportunity to bring to life the people and personalities who are disrupting digital finance and revolutionizing the way we use technology and the future of money. We invite you to join us as we tell this story.

How to watch CoinDesk TV

CoinDesk TV launches Feb. 8, 2021. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Show lineup

First Mover | Every weekday at 9 a.m. ET

"First Mover," CoinDesk TV’s flagship show, gives investors the top global market, business and regulatory news stories impacting digital assets. Hosted by CoinDesk’s Christine Lee, Lawrence Lewitinn and Emily Parker, First Mover features daily dispatches from CoinDesk reporters and partners around the world and high-profile guests including top newsmakers, influencers, analysts, traders and trend watchers at crypto exchanges.

The Hash | Every weekday at 12 p.m. ET

On "The Hash," a daily panel show, CoinDesk’s Zack Seward, Benjamin Powers and Will Foxley alongside industry heavyweights Naomi Brockwell and Jennifer Sanasie choose five of the day’s big stories to hash out and analyze. With a personality-driven, fast-paced, entertaining format, it presents themes ranging from serious to fun.

All About Bitcoin | Every weekday at 3 p.m. ET

"All About Bitcoin," a new daily show hosted by CoinDesk anchor Christine Lee, is dedicated to all things, questions and markets related to bitcoin (the asset), Bitcoin (the technology and network) and the collective discovery in understanding, applying and using this innovation. All bitcoin, all the time.

Coin Toss | Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. ET

"Coin Toss," hosted by CoinDesk’s Adam B. Levine, sets the stage for a debate between guests with opposing views on policy and regulation, technology, privacy and data integrity, fraud and crime and more.

Community Crypto | Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET

“Bitcoin and Black America” author Isaiah Jackson explores how crypto is creating and impacting communities. Jackson organizes virtual meetups in the U.S. and around the world, then dives deeper into key themes, issues or questions that arise.

Money Reimagined | Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET

CoinDesk's "Money Reimagined," a newsletter and podcast series, expands into television with the same critical look at the issues and people that are shaping the future of money and economics. The TV series builds on the success of the weekly podcast hosted by CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey and the World Economic Forum’s Sheila Warren.

