With the COVID-19 pandemic worsening throughout the world, CoinDesk is taking immediate action on Consensus 2020. As the organizers of Consensus and Blockchain Week NYC, our goal has always been to bring the community together to educate, grow and create meaningful connections in a safe location. It is no longer possible to do that in a physical location.

Nonetheless, we are seizing an opportunity to make the most of this otherwise extremely difficult situation. Consensus 2020 will now be a completely virtual experience, where attendees from all over the world can participate online at no charge. We understand that for many people the New York gathering is the big event they look forward to attending, but we are excited about the opportunity to bring far more people into the fold.

We are working with best-in-class platform providers to support this effort and are committed to bringing the entire crypto community together with the high-quality content you have come to expect from CoinDesk. With premier speakers discussing the most important topics of our time, all coordinated by CoinDesk’s experienced journalists and moderators in a rolling live TV-like experience, we are confident a virtual Consensus 2020 will be an enriching experience for our audience. And everyone can enjoy it from the safety of their homes.

If you already purchased a ticket to Consensus 2020, we will be issuing full refunds. You should expect to receive your refund within 60 days.

We are disappointed we can’t host you in New York City this year. But rest assured, Consensus will be back next year better than ever, and we’re looking forward to bringing you the complete, in-person Consensus experience in 2021.

The planning doesn’t stop there. CoinDesk continues to build and grow during these challenging times to fulfill our mandate to tell the story of the digital disruption of the global financial system. That story has never been more urgent, as this destructive virus will leave decision-makers throughout the world economy asking, “What comes next?” We’ll be probing that and many other vital questions across our multimedia, editorial, research and data offerings as CoinDesk continues to invest to become the media platform for the next generation of investing.

Thank you for your support, stay safe and see you virtually in May!

If there are any questions, please direct them to: