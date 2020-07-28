What makes Ethereum culture click?

Maker Foundation board member Tonya Evans and former ConsenSys Chief Marketing Officer Amanda Cassatt joined CoinDesk senior reporter Leigh Cuen on Monday to discuss Ethereum’s ethos in an hour-long conversation streamed to the CoinDesk homepage.

“In terms of its structure and what it accomplishes in the world, it’s by default a global movement,” Cassat said of the world’s leading smart-contract blockchain.

Evans, also a law professor at Penn State’s Dickinson Law School, said Ethereum can yield a more equitable version of global finance. Inclusion is baked into the platform but shouldn’t be taken for granted, she said.

“We have a better chance with this system than we do with the existing infrastructure. But will this end up being a microcosm of tech and finance? In many ways, it looks like that now but there is promise.”

The CoinDesk Live session was the first in a five-day series of live-streamed conversations. It comes as part of CoinDesk’s Ethereum at Five package.