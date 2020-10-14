CoinDesk is partnering with DC Fintech Week, one of the world’s premier policy and regulation-focused digital currency conferences, to produce a special edition of CoinDesk Live. 

The virtual event, which runs Oct. 19-22, brings together marquee names from Switzerland’s FINMA, Sweden’s Riksbank, the Bank for International Settlements, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the International Monetary Fund to discuss stablecoin regulation, central bank digital currencies, the future of money and more. 

We’ll be streaming Day 1 of DC Fintech Week.

Watch CoinDesk Live: DC Fintech Week Edition on Oct. 19 on Twitter and YouTube.

CoinDesk Live: DC Fintech Week

Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 | 8:45 a.m.-1:50 p.m. ET | View full agenda

8:45-9:30 a.m. Crypto in Asia: Different from Everywhere

Speakers:

Douglas Arner, University of Hong Kong
Sunayna Tuteja , TD Ameritrade
John Cho, Ground X
Simon Hawkins, Latham & Watkins LLP
Alan Xin, CoinDesk China

Moderator: Michael Barr, University of Michigan

9:35-10 a.m. A Conversation with Mark Branson: How we Regulate Libra in Switzerland

Speaker:

Mark Branson, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA

Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. Leaders Panel: Central Banks, CBDCs and Cryptoeconomics

Speakers:

Benoit Coeure, Bank for International Settlements
Cecilia Skingsley, Sveriges Riksbank
Jon Cunliffe, Bank of England
J. Christopher Giancarlo, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. How Stable are Stablecoins?

Speakers:

Ning-Feng Wang, Dionysus Labs
Alexander Lipton, Sila
Sunayna Tuteja , TD Ameritrade
Nic Carter, Castle Island VC
Nigel Jenkinson, International Monetary Fund

Moderator: Aaron Stanley, CoinDesk

12:35-1 p.m. A Conversation with Heath Tarbert

Speaker:

Heath P. Tarbert, Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center

1:05-1:50 p.m. Platform Money: Sci-Fi or the Future in the Making?

Speakers:

Dante Disparte, Libra Association
Neha Narula, MIT's Digital Currency Initiative
Jenny Cieplak, Latham & Watkins LLP
Robert Bench, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Andres Wolberg-Stok, Citi

Moderator: Patrick Murck, Transparent

CoinDesk joins DC Fintech Week to explore stablecoins, central bank digital currencies and the future of money.

