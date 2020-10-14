CoinDesk is partnering with DC Fintech Week, one of the world’s premier policy and regulation-focused digital currency conferences, to produce a special edition of CoinDesk Live.

The virtual event, which runs Oct. 19-22, brings together marquee names from Switzerland’s FINMA, Sweden’s Riksbank, the Bank for International Settlements, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the International Monetary Fund to discuss stablecoin regulation, central bank digital currencies, the future of money and more.

We’ll be streaming Day 1 of DC Fintech Week.

Watch CoinDesk Live: DC Fintech Week Edition on Oct. 19 on Twitter and YouTube.

CoinDesk Live: DC Fintech Week

Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 | 8:45 a.m.-1:50 p.m. ET | View full agenda

8:45-9:30 a.m. Crypto in Asia: Different from Everywhere

Speakers: Douglas Arner, University of Hong Kong

Sunayna Tuteja , TD Ameritrade

John Cho, Ground X

Simon Hawkins, Latham & Watkins LLP

Alan Xin, CoinDesk China Moderator: Michael Barr, University of Michigan

9:35-10 a.m. A Conversation with Mark Branson: How we Regulate Libra in Switzerland

Speaker: Mark Branson, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. Leaders Panel: Central Banks, CBDCs and Cryptoeconomics

Speakers: Benoit Coeure, Bank for International Settlements

Cecilia Skingsley, Sveriges Riksbank

Jon Cunliffe, Bank of England

J. Christopher Giancarlo, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. How Stable are Stablecoins?

Speakers: Ning-Feng Wang, Dionysus Labs

Alexander Lipton, Sila

Sunayna Tuteja , TD Ameritrade

Nic Carter, Castle Island VC

Nigel Jenkinson, International Monetary Fund Moderator: Aaron Stanley, CoinDesk

12:35-1 p.m. A Conversation with Heath Tarbert

Speaker: Heath P. Tarbert, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center

1:05-1:50 p.m. Platform Money: Sci-Fi or the Future in the Making?

Speakers: Dante Disparte, Libra Association

Neha Narula, MIT's Digital Currency Initiative

Jenny Cieplak, Latham & Watkins LLP

Robert Bench, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Andres Wolberg-Stok, Citi Moderator: Patrick Murck, Transparent