CoinDesk is partnering with DC Fintech Week, one of the world’s premier policy and regulation-focused digital currency conferences, to produce a special edition of CoinDesk Live.
The virtual event, which runs Oct. 19-22, brings together marquee names from Switzerland’s FINMA, Sweden’s Riksbank, the Bank for International Settlements, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the International Monetary Fund to discuss stablecoin regulation, central bank digital currencies, the future of money and more.
We’ll be streaming Day 1 of DC Fintech Week.
CoinDesk Live: DC Fintech Week
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 | 8:45 a.m.-1:50 p.m. ET | View full agenda
8:45-9:30 a.m. Crypto in Asia: Different from Everywhere
Speakers:
Douglas Arner, University of Hong Kong
Sunayna Tuteja , TD Ameritrade
John Cho, Ground X
Simon Hawkins, Latham & Watkins LLP
Alan Xin, CoinDesk China
Moderator: Michael Barr, University of Michigan
9:35-10 a.m. A Conversation with Mark Branson: How we Regulate Libra in Switzerland
Speaker:
Mark Branson, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA
Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center
10:05 – 10:50 a.m. Leaders Panel: Central Banks, CBDCs and Cryptoeconomics
Speakers:
Benoit Coeure, Bank for International Settlements
Cecilia Skingsley, Sveriges Riksbank
Jon Cunliffe, Bank of England
J. Christopher Giancarlo, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center
11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. How Stable are Stablecoins?
Speakers:
Ning-Feng Wang, Dionysus Labs
Alexander Lipton, Sila
Sunayna Tuteja , TD Ameritrade
Nic Carter, Castle Island VC
Nigel Jenkinson, International Monetary Fund
Moderator: Aaron Stanley, CoinDesk
12:35-1 p.m. A Conversation with Heath Tarbert
Speaker:
Heath P. Tarbert, Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Moderator: Christopher Brummer, JD, Ph.D, Georgetown University Law Center
1:05-1:50 p.m. Platform Money: Sci-Fi or the Future in the Making?
Speakers:
Dante Disparte, Libra Association
Neha Narula, MIT's Digital Currency Initiative
Jenny Cieplak, Latham & Watkins LLP
Robert Bench, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
Andres Wolberg-Stok, Citi
Moderator: Patrick Murck, Transparent