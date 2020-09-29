Universities are often key to getting new industries off the ground, providing the infrastructure to take paradigm-shifting ideas to the next level.

But in blockchain and digital finance technology, how do they measure up?

CoinDesk wanted to see how well universities are doing on blockchain. Over the last few months, we’ve gathered data on a host of metrics, from the courses in cryptocurrencies that universities offer, to whether they have dedicated blockchain clubs and research centers.

CoinDesk U, a ranking of the top-20 U.S. schools

During a special CoinDesk Live episode on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. ET, we will release the results of the first CoinDesk U ranking. We are inviting students from around the U.S., as well as representatives from student club networks, the crypto industry and leading institutions, to discuss traditional academia’s relevance and support for the financial technology poised to fuel Web 3.0.

The event comes at a time of unprecedented stress on the university business model, with many wondering whether pricey degrees still make sense, particularly during COVID-19 where the socializing benefit is lost. There are many skeptics of formal education in crypto, which tends towards self-help and collaborative learning.

CoinDesk Live: Can Old Schools Teach New Tech?

Watch live on CoinDesk.com, Twitter and YouTube. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 | 4 p.m. ET Speakers:

Reuben Youngblom, Stanford



1st panel

Whitney Griffiths, Microsoft and Howard

Adam Patel, Loyola, TokenDaily and Midwest Blockchain Consortium

Arshdeep Singh, UT Dallas Blockchain Club

Rob Klages, Gator Blockchain Club, University of Florida



2nd panel

Ashlie Meredith, Mousebelt

Erick Pinos, Blockchain Education Network

Tyler Wellener, BlockVenture Coalition

Cameron Dennis, Blockchain Acceleration Foundation



The episode concludes with an interview with the winning school.