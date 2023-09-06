Why Wealth Managers Are Choosing These Crypto Accounts

Tax Optimization: The crypto market is volatile relative to other asset classes, creating attractive tax optimization opportunities. When an investor utilizes a crypto SMA, an account is opened in their name at a digital asset qualified custodian, allowing the investor to own the digital assets directly. This structure enables tax optimization in these accounts unavailable in the OTC trust or private fund structure. Crypto SMAs often have a tax overlay strategy that will find opportunities to reduce or offset the client’s capital gain tax liability, like traditional SMAs.

Direct Ownership: Direct ownership is the best structure from an investment vehicle perspective. There is minimal tracking error compared to other products, such as an OTC public trust, which can have meaningful premiums and discounts and, thus, tracking error. Further, there is 24/7 liquidity for crypto SMAs, allowing investors and advisers to sell or buy anytime.

Reporting Integration: Crypto SMA providers can integrate directly with wealth managers reporting platforms (e.g., Orion, Addepar, Black Diamond), allowing advisers to model, report and bill seamlessly on their clients' digital asset holdings.

Professional Management: In an emerging and complex asset class such as crypto, the expertise of professional management is even more valuable than traditional asset classes. An emerging asset class is difficult to keep up with to the extent needed to make proper allocation decisions. By utilizing crypto SMAs, an adviser can benefit from outsourcing digital asset portfolio management and trading to specialists with deep expertise in the digital asset market.