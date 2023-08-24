Fiduciary Duty During Uncertain Times

The good news is that the industry is progressing on all fronts. While crypto is still speculative, better information about the qualities of different tokens is allowing advisors to gain a more nuanced understanding of the factors that make some coins more or less attractive than others. This information is also allowing individual investors to understand crypto as an asset class, rather than as a speculative lottery ticket type of investment (or, to use more modern terminology, a “YOLO”). Custody and recordkeeping have also matured, with regulated service providers emerging on both sides of the border. As markets become more liquid and transparent valuation becomes less of a concern, especially with the most highly traded tokens. Finally (and while this has been painfully slow to occur) the regulatory environment is evolving. The Canadian regulatory environment is arguably more mature than in the United States (owing, in large part, to the early, high-profile collapse of Canadian-based QuadrigaCX) but American regulators are quickly catching up.