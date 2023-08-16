In Canada, Spot Bitcoin ETFs Have Been Working for Years

Some crypto investors will always distrust not directly controlling their coins. But the reality is that in Canada, strict regulatory oversight has forced fund providers to operate transparently and adhere to an operational framework that makes the potential for asset commingling, hacks and fraud extremely difficult. To date, investors who have bought units of Canadian spot bitcoin ETFs have never had their assets hacked or had their funds lost through malpractice or poor balance sheet management, which cannot be said for the millions of investors who trusted their assets with the likes of FTX, Celsius Network and BlockFi.