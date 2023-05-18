Where the SEC’s Proposed Custody Rule Comes Up Short for Crypto

“We believe it is important to extend the protections of the rule by explicitly including “discretionary authority” within the definition of custody. However, because we continue to believe more limited risk of loss exists when a qualified custodian participates in transactions, we are also proposing a limited exception to the surprise examination requirement of the rule. The exception would generally apply to client assets that are maintained with a qualified custodian when the sole basis for the application of the rule is an adviser’s (sic) discretionary authority that is limited to instructing the client’s qualified custodian to transact in assets that settle only on a delivery versus payment (DVP) basis.”