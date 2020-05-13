CoinDesk Confessionals is a new series exploring the innermost workings of crypto’s leading figures.

Loosely based on the “Proust Questionnaire” – which the French author answered but did not devise – we sent out a survey asking questions about life, money and death. Once a popular parlor game in the fin de siecle, thought to reveal the true personalities of its respondents, we’ve revamped the survey for our own age of transition.

Crypto is a fractured community, removed from the outside world. We’re hoping our respondents' honest answers provide insight into what consensus, even when distributed, can be found.

Kathleen Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, a base-layer blockchain with a storied past, was the first to respond over email.

Your favorite blockchain protocol?

Tezos, of course!

Your #1 favorite crypto hero?

My co-founder, Arthur.

Your favorite quality in an entrepreneur?

Curiosity

Your biggest fear?

Being unlucky, timing

What would you value bitcoin at today?

Markets are efficient.

One word on how you got into crypto?

Camaraderie

Who is your crypto hero?

Arthur Breitman

What should crypto disrupt next?

Gaming, of course!

Public or private?

Is private still a thing?

Permissioned or permissionless?

As an anarchist, I can only check permissionless.

Your best example of sovereignty?

Queen Rania of Jordan seems delightful.

Your net worth?

A lot less than the internet would have you believe.

What defines Satoshi?

The intelligence to remain anonymous

Your favorite economist?

Ronald Coase!

Which living person do you most despise?

Kim Jung-un

When and where were you when you first heard about BTC?

I don't remember but it was probably in 2011.

Do you mine? Would you mine mine?

No

Your favorite non-crypto book?

Right now? "Harmonium" by Wallace Stevens.

Your most visited webpage?

Twitch.tv

What inspires you?

Love

What is your main fault?

That's a competitive category, but let's go with pride.

Your main hero characteristic?

Bravery

What is your current state of mind?

Weltschmerz

What or who do love the most?

My family

When and where were you happiest?

Falling in love with my husband.

What gets you out of bed?

Ideally? The smell of coffee.

What is your motto?

It's not a motto in the strict sense, but I often think that "the mind is its own place and in itself, can make a Heaven of Hell, a Hell of Heaven."

What would you like to be?

Luckier

Where would you like to live?

Anywhere with Arthur suits me fine.

Your favorite television show or movie?

"Arrested Development," seasons 1-3 shaped my sense of humor during my formative years.

Your most vivid memory?

Big hugs

Your greatest achievement?

Being a good partner.

What do you rely on?

My network, my judgment of people.

What would you change about yourself?

Sleep schedule

Where will you be in 10 years?

That's 70 years in crypto, no? Hard to say.

Your favorite fiction character?

Sherlock Holmes

How do you spend your free time?

Reading, [watching] bad TV

What do you want your legacy to be?

Bringing other people up with me.

How would you like to die?

In a blaze of glory.

