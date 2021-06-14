There’s simply no denying more people than ever before are curious about crypto. Glancing at Google Trends data, searches for information on bitcoin and crypto over the past few months have reached a level not seen since the market frenzy back in 2017-2018. Moreover, the interest this time is sustained, staying elevated despite the recent market correction. It does look like crypto is here to stay this time.

Frequency of Google searches for "crypto" and "bitcoin" over the past five years. (Google)

CoinDesk’s mission is to provide the best news and information about how digital assets and cryptocurrencies are changing the world. Now that change is accelerating and bleeding into the mainstream so it’s much more important we extend our reach into new places and platforms, meeting the crypto-curious wherever they are.

The Snapchat connection

Which brings us to Snapchat. Quite literally – CoinDesk is now on Snapchat. Starting today, you’ll be able to subscribe to the CoinDesk channel on Snapchat’s app. We’ll have new episodes twice a week, and the channel will explore a different topic or trend in crypto each time.

We’re calling the channel “CoinDesk Breaks It Down” because each episode will dive deeper than your typical news story, unpacking the history and forces behind the headlines, spelling out concepts for an audience new to crypto but hungry for good information about it. If you’ve ever felt the world of crypto is going way too fast and you’d wish someone would stop and explain it all without the jargon, CoinDesk’s Snapchat is for you.

Our debut episode dives deep into dogecoin, unpacking how meme cryptocurrency transcended its humble beginnings to become one of the most talked about crypt assets in the world. Stay tuned for episodes on how to buy crypto, the best and worst celebrity non-fungible tokens (NFT) and why you keep hearing about how much energy bitcoin sucks up.

We’re excited to introduce a brand-new audience into the world of crypto, and we’ve tapped some of our best talent – including Naomi Brockwell from CoinDesk TV’s “The Hash” – to help us do it. While we take our duty to inform and educate seriously, you might also catch us having a little fun. (No dog-ear filters, though. Probably.)

Snapchat is a new frontier for us, but we’re just getting started on creating more mobile-first experiences. Until then, be sure to follow us on Snapchat and turn on notifications. We’ll see you there.