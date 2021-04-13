Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq have decided Coinbase stock should start trading at $250 per share.
That’s a valuation of $66.5 billion, assuming an estimated 266.2 million shares outstanding.
The reference price is discovered using public financial information along with market sentiment and is usually a conservative estimate. This figure came is 27% lower than what Coinbase last traded at in the private secondary market, $343.58 per share.
