Coinbase is looking to hire “hundreds” of recruits for its new hub in India, and is offering an incentive of $1,000 in crypto.
- The aim is for recruits to "leverage this offering to learn about crypto," Pankaj Gupta, VP of engineering and site lead in India, said a blog post Friday.
- The exchange is looking to tap the country's "world class community" of engineers, tech builders and entrepreneurs, Gupta wrote.
- The company wants to "hire hundreds of world class engineers in the near term" to fill its Indian outpost, which currently has 20 different openings listed.
- In March, Coinbase announced its plans to open a hub in Hyderabad, India in the face of the possibility of a ban on crypto in the country.
- Even if an outright ban were to be passed into legislation by the Indian government – a possibility that appears to have diminished of late – it is likely that Coinbase's plans there would not be affected if operations center around engineering and software development.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.