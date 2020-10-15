Coinbase is sponsoring at least two Bitcoin Core developers with a new grant program, the San Francisco-based exchange announced Thursday.

“We believe helping to connect and grow the cryptoeconomy is essential to building an open financial system for the world,” Manish Gupta, executive vice president of engineering at Coinbase, said in a statement. “Our Crypto Community Fund aims to grow and improve the entire crypto industry, while making it simpler to use and more secure for everyone. If successful, we intend to expand the program to other types of projects and crypto communities.”

The move comes after years of complaints from some members of the bitcoin community that Coinbase and other exchanges have taken up the coder talent pool and made money off bitcoin but haven’t contributed directly to the open-source Bitcoin Core codebase.

In April of this year, Wyoming-based startup CardCoins became one of the smallest industry players to sponsor bitcoin core developers.

The kinds of projects that Coinbase is willing to support includes:

Direct contributions to Bitcoin Core (e.g., improving testing, fuzzing, bug fixes, improvements)

Significant code and/or Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP) review

Contributor tooling (e.g., bitcoinacks.com, which is open source)

Bitcoin Core libraries and tools (e.g., libsecp256k1)

Improvement to testing (e.g., fuzz testing, functional tests)

Coinbase would not reveal the size of the fund but did say in an emailed statement that it hopes to grow the fund over time.