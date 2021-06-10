Clients of 401(k) provider ForUsAll will be able to invest part of their retirement plans in cryptocurrency as a result of a new partnership with Coinbase.

  • Workers in plans administered by ForUsAll will have the option to invest up to 5% of their contributions in crypto, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Coinbase, the crypto exchange, will manage trading and custody of the crypto through its institutional unit.
  • ForUsAll administers 401(k) plans for 400 employer clients. It did not say how many have signed up for the option.
  • The San Francisco-headquartered firm was founded in 2012 and holds $1.7 billion in retirement-plan assets.
  • Crypto exposure in retirement plans is not widespread, a situation that may change as further institutional adoption takes hold.

Read more about...

CoinbaseRetirement Plans401(k)
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.