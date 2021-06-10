Clients of 401(k) provider ForUsAll will be able to invest part of their retirement plans in cryptocurrency as a result of a new partnership with Coinbase.
- Workers in plans administered by ForUsAll will have the option to invest up to 5% of their contributions in crypto, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Coinbase, the crypto exchange, will manage trading and custody of the crypto through its institutional unit.
- ForUsAll administers 401(k) plans for 400 employer clients. It did not say how many have signed up for the option.
- The San Francisco-headquartered firm was founded in 2012 and holds $1.7 billion in retirement-plan assets.
- Crypto exposure in retirement plans is not widespread, a situation that may change as further institutional adoption takes hold.
