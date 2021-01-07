Leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is operating normally six hours after suffering connectivity issues for the second consecutive day amid bitcoin’s parabolic price rally.
- Coinbase's status page posted an incident report about users suffering disrupted connection to the exchange's interface at 15:50 UTC.
- After investigating the issue for nearly two hours, the exchange said it had identified the cause of the problems and was implementing a fix.
- Four hours after the update, Coinbase updated: "A fix has been implemented and we are confirming it has resolved the issue. All systems are operating normally."
- Yesterday, Coinbase experienced the same issue, per its status page. The problem wasn't resolved for six hours, as CoinDesk previously reported.
- Kraken also reported a "heavy load" causing connectivity issues for users at 17:03 UTC, per its status page. Three hours later, the exchange updated the incident report to say all affected components have returned to a fully operational state.
- The bellwether cryptocurrency ripped through $39,000 for the first time ever late Thursday morning. Hours later it topped $40,000, more than doubling in less than a month.
- Shortly before bitcoin reached the new milestone, the exchange updated the open incident report, saying, "We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue."
- In mid-December, Coinbase filed preliminary documents ahead of a planned public offering, reportedly tapping Goldman Sachs to lead the listing days later.
The story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.