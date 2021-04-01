Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has signed a sponsorship deal with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) esports tournament organizer BLAST Premier.

Headquartered in Denmark, BLAST Premier’s CS: GO professional esports league launched in 2020. It is primarily based in two regions: North America and Europe. The series is split up into two seasons, the Spring and Fall seasons.

In an announcement, BLAST Premier said the partnership means the Coinbase branding will feature across the Spring Showdown from April 13-18 and the finals from June 15-20.

Last year, BLAST Premier was live streamed around the world in 105 territories to over 151 million households, according to the esports media network.

Crypto and sports

Coinbase’s sponsorship of the CS: GO events is yet another sign of the recently increasing integration of the cryptocurrency industry into the mainstream sports – and now esports – worlds alike.

In March, Crypto.com secured a partnership with the National Hockey League’s Montreal Canadiens to have its logo brandished on the ice at its home arena, the Bell Centre.

Earlier this week, crypto exchange FTX secured the naming rights to the arena that houses the Miami Heat, the city’s professional basketball team.