Andrei Anisimov, whose LinkedIn profile still describes him as a “Senior Software Engineer” at Coinbase, tweeted Saturday that this had been his last week at the cryptocurrency exchange. At press time it wasn’t clear whether Anisimov was one of the 60 people who accepted a severance package that was offered this week.
- In a company-wide memo obtained earlier this week by CoinDesk, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong informed employees that 5% of the company’s 1,200-person workforce had accepted the severance package offered last week.
- The severance offer was made in response to disagreement about Armstrong's recent statement that his company's policy was not to engage in "broader societal issues" or entertain employee discussions about it.
- According to LinkedIn, Anisimov had been with the exchange for just over a year.
- A direct message to him via Twitter seeking comment was read but not immediately responded to. In another Tweet he praised his former company, saying, "If you're thinking of joining Coinbase – don't hesitate, it'll be worth it."
