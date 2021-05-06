About a year after Coinbase announced plans to become “remote first,” the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange said it’s going to shut its former headquarters office in San Francisco.

In February, the company announced it would no longer have a headquarters as part of a move to “decentralize” Coinbase’s workforce in order to ensure no one location is more important than any other. Now, according to an announcement made via Twitter on Wednesday, Coinbase is closing the office where that HQ used to be.

CEO Brian Armstrong announced in May of last year his company would stick with its “remote-first” policy even after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

See also: Coinbase Expands Support for Tether Stablecoin