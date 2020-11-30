Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, on a day when the price of bitcoin (BTC) surpassed its all-time high, said it is experiencing delays processing BTC withdrawals due to Bitcoin network congestion.
- Deposits, buys and sells are not impacted, the exchange said.
- Coinbase has suffered a number of issues – mainly outages – during busy trading periods this year including most recently on Nov. 26.
- The most recent issue comes as BTC eclipsed its all-time high of $19,783 Monday morning en route to setting a new record of $19,864 before giving back some of those gains, trading at $19,478.89, up 6.90% at press time.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is known.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.