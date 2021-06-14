Coinbase’s professional trading platform has added DOT, the native currency of the Polkadot blockchain, the exchange said in a blog post Monday.

As of Monday, the token is available to transfer into Coinbase Pro accounts. Trading will begin on or after 9 a.m. PT Wednesday.

The exchange typically adds cryptocurrencies to its retail platform a few weeks after first listing them on the professional version, although that turned out not to be the case when it added dogecoin. Coinbase Pro currently supports 50 cryptocurrencies.

Trading pairs to be supported include DOT-USD, DOT-BTC, DOT-EUR, DOT-GBP and DOT-USDT.