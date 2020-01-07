Coinbase Pro released a new Android application Tuesday, granting professional investors using the exchange access to high-speed trades and other activities.

Product manager Linda Xie wrote in a blog post that Coinbase Pro customers in more than 100 countries could use 50 different trading pairs with its new Android app, released some three months after the company first launched an iOS app targeting its professional traders.

Both apps offer deposit and withdrawal services, and "the mobile trading experience provided by the app offers the functionality of our desktop platform," she wrote.

Other features, according to Xi, include real-time candles, order books, depth charts and identical fees to its existing desktop platform.