Coinbase Pro is adding support for Cardano’s ADA, with trading beginning Thursday once sufficient supply of ADA is established on the platform, the exchange said Tuesday.
- Trading will start on or after 16:00 UTC (12 p.m. ET) March 18 if liquidity conditions are met.
- Coinbase Pro will only support withdrawals to addresses on the Cardano network's decentralized Shelley hard fork.
- Support for addresses using the previous, Byron, version will be enabled shortly, Coinbase added.
- Aspiring Ethereum-rival Cardano gained 274% in February. ADA has become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization, leapfrogging bitcoin cash, litecoin and XRP.
- ADA was also added to Bloomberg terminals recently, potentially providing a large number of professional traders with exposure to the crypto asset.
- At press time, ADA was priced at $1.23, up 17.09% in the past 24 hours, and has a market cap of $39.44 billion.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.