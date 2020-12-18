Coinbase has tapped Goldman Sachs to lead its upcoming initial public offering, per a report by Business Insider that cited industry sources published Friday.
- Coinbase announced Thursday it had filed preliminary documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in preparation for a public offering.
- The cryptocurrency exchange picked Goldman despite the fact that some teams at the investment bank have offered less-than-bullish commentary on bitcoin, including a report in May that outlined why bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are "not an asset class."
- Earlier this week, the firm also published a memo to clients saying that bitcoin poses no serious thread to gold's status as a last-resort monetary commodity.
- Nonetheless, Goldman has been active in the cryptocurrency industry from early on, including investments in Circle, Bitgo and other leading companies.
- Coinbase declined to comment on the report.
