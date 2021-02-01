Crypto firm Coinbase has tapped Nasdaq for its highly anticipated direct listing, according to The Block.
- Coinbase will become one of the few cryptocurrency exchange companies on tech-heavy Nasdaq when it lists, though the timeline is still unclear.
- Existing Coinbase investors have already been trading shares through Nasdaq's Private Market platform, where the company has notched an implied valuation of $50 billion, according to The Block.
