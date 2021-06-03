Coinbase retail users can now sell, buy and store dogecoin on the exchange, the company said in a blog post. To stir up interest Coinbase is running a $1.2 million dogecoin giveaway promotion.
- Investors who opt in and purchase $100 worth of dogecoin will be eligible for the promotion.
- Coinbase has launched information web pages about dogecoin, and a section that addresses frequent questions about cryptocurrency.
- On Tuesday, the exchange announced that it was adding the meme-based cryptocurrency to its professional trading platform, Coinbase Pro.
- The timing of the latest announcement veered from Coinbase precedent in its listing of cryptocurrencies. The exchange typically adds cryptocurrencies to its retail platform a few weeks after first listing on the professional version.
- The Coinbase announcements have failed to re-boost dogecoin's price, which was down nearly 6% to $0.39 at the time of publication.
- Dogecoin is down from its all-time high of $.72 on May 7 after starting the year at a fraction of a penny.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.