Coinbase has hired Manish Gupta to lead its engineering team as the cryptocurrency exchange reportedly eyes going public.
- CEO Brian Armstrong cited need to build "new crypto-native products and services" and its pivot to a "remote-first culture" in his Monday hiring announcement. But he was coy on specific projects for Coinbase's new vice president of engineering.
- Gupta, a longtime Silicon Valley tech engineer, previously ran ridesharing company Lyft's backend operations for two years. Before that he spent 16 climbing the ranks at Google Ads.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.