Coinbase has hired Manish Gupta to lead its engineering team as the cryptocurrency exchange reportedly eyes going public.

  • CEO Brian Armstrong cited need to build "new crypto-native products and services" and its pivot to a "remote-first culture" in his Monday hiring announcement. But he was coy on specific projects for Coinbase's new vice president of engineering.
  • Gupta, a longtime Silicon Valley tech engineer, previously ran ridesharing company Lyft's backend operations for two years. Before that he spent 16 climbing the ranks at Google Ads.

