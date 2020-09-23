Cryptocurrency exchange and wallet platform Coinbase announced it has hired Shilpa Dhar, Ravi Byakod and Frank Yoo for VP roles on its product, engineering, and design & research teams.
- In an announcement published on its website, Coinbase said it was also creating a new “Platforms” team across its product and engineering organisations and that Dhar and Byakod would head the new team.
- Prior to joining Coinbase, Shilpa Dhar worked at Venmo as head of product after spending 10 years at Paypal.
- Ravi Byakod previously worked with Adobe, and also held senior engineering leadership positions at eBay, Flipkart, and Google.
- Frank Yoo, the new VP for design & research, previously led Google’s global design and research teams for that company’s GSuite product. He also worked with Lyft and led design at Linkedin and Yahoo!.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.