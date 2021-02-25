Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has revealed that it has held bitcoin and other crypto assets on its balance sheet since its founding in 2012.
- According to a blog post Thursday, the company plans to maintain its crypto exposure, and aims to use that experience to assist other companies that wish to do the same.
- The blog adds that Coinbase has executed "nine and ten figure trades" for some of the world's largest institutions.
- The news comes after major listed firms like Tesla and MicroStrategy have disclosed bitcoin treasury investments over recent months.
- The disclosure also comes as Coinbase, which facilitated Tesla's purchases, is preparing for a public listing in the U.S.
