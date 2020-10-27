U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has disabled trading due to feed issues amid bitcoin’s ascension towards 2019 highs near $13,880.
- According to a company update on Wednesday, Coinbase said they were "currently investigating the issue," while no further comment was provided.
- Coinbase has suffered a number of outages during busy trading periods this year including on Sept. 4 - the last time an outage caused trading to halt, according to the company's status page.
- The outage comes at a time when bitcoin has been fast approaching new highs not seen since June 26, 2019.
- "All updates will be posted in the link," Coinbase's Senior Manager of Communications Crystal Yang told CoinDesk via email.
