Coinbase has started offering institutional customers access to more trading pairs and payments options through fiat currencies, the cryptocurrency exchange said Friday.
- In a blog post, Coinbase said clients had been limited to purchasing crypto in their local currency only, but can now make deposits and withdrawals in USD, EUR or GBP.
- The exchange said it expanded the range of supported currencies following demand from international clients.
- On Monday, the exchange received a crypto custody license from Germany’s Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), allowing it to continue serving the German market.
