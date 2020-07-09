One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges is said to be preparing to list on the U.S. stock market sometime in early 2021.
- Sources speaking to Reuters said Coinbase had already begun the process for a listing; it isn't clear on which exchange venue this would take place.
- Rather than an initial public offering, it's said the firm would prefer to go down the route of a direct listing on an exchange.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission would have to approve Coinbase's listing application.
- Should it be approved, Coinbase would be the first crypto exchange to go public in the U.S.
- The company was valued at $8 billion at its last funding round in 2018.
- Coinbase declined to comment.
